Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 85,450.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Port Blair.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in Port Blair includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to TVS Jupiter which starts at Rs. 63,511 in Port Blair, TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Port Blair and Honda Grazia starting at Rs. 60,539 in Port Blair.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 85,450 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 88,880 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 94,370 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
