Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Gopalganj starts from Rs. 85,060.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Gopalganj.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Yamaha RayZR 125 dealers and showrooms in Gopalganj for best offers.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in Gopalganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Gopalganj, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Gopalganj and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Gopalganj.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 85,060 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 88,390 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 93,720 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
