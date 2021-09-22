Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesYamahaRayZR 125On Road Price in Damoh

Yamaha RayZR 125 On Road Price in Damoh

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
69,860 - 91,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

RayZR 125 Price in Damoh

Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Damoh starts from Rs. 83,430. The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Damoh. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum₹ 83,430
Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc₹ 86,690
Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally₹ 91,920
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum₹ 88,000
...Read More

Yamaha RayZR 125 Variant Wise Price List in Damoh

Drum
₹ 83,426*On-Road Price
125 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,530
RTO
5,077
Insurance
5,819
On-Road Price in Damoh
83,426
EMI@1,793/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Disc
₹ 86,693*On-Road Price
125 cc
View breakup
View breakup
Hybrid Drum
₹ 88,000*On-Road Price
125 cc
View breakup
View more Variants

Yamaha RayZR 125 Alternatives

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

63,511 - 70,511
Check latest Offers
Jupiter Price in Delhi
TVS Scooty Zest

TVS Scooty Zest

58,460 - 70,288
Check latest Offers
Scooty Zest Price in Delhi
Honda Grazia

Honda Grazia

60,539 - 90,234
Check latest Offers
Grazia Price in Delhi
Hero Maestro Edge 110

Hero Maestro Edge 110

62,750 - 72,150
Check latest Offers
Maestro Edge 110 Price in Delhi
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

58,900 - 69,900
Check latest Offers
Pleasure Plus Price in Delhi

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha RayZR 125 News

The new Yamaha Ray ZR has gone on sale in the Indian market.&nbsp;
2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know
22 Sept 2021
The Yamaha XSR900 GP gets the red and white Marlboro livery inspired from the YZR500 MotoGP of the 80s and 90s
Japan Auto Show 2023: Yamaha brings retro back with XSR900 GP in 1980s livery
26 Oct 2023
Yamaha Tricera comes with a unique styling.
Japan Auto Show 2023: Yamaha Tricera electric three-wheeler concept unveiled
25 Oct 2023
Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme comes with 20 mm more ground clearance and upgraded suspension setup
2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme unveiled as off-road focused version of the motorcycle
20 Oct 2023
The Yamaha MT-15 is one of the most performance-friendly offerings in the segment. Should you buy one in 2023?
2023 Yamaha MT-15: Should you buy?
19 Oct 2023
View all
 Yamaha RayZR 125 News

Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details