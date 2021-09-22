Saved Articles

Yamaha RayZR 125 On Road Price in Bijapur

69,860 - 91,000*
RayZR 125 Price in Bijapur

Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Bijapur starts from Rs. 84,860. The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Bijapur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum₹ 84,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc₹ 88,280
Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally₹ 93,750
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum₹ 88,000
Yamaha RayZR 125 Variant Wise Price List in Bijapur

Drum
₹ 84,865*On-Road Price
125 cc
70,610
8,473
5,782
84,865
Disc
₹ 88,282*On-Road Price
125 cc
Hybrid Drum
₹ 88,000*On-Road Price
125 cc
Yamaha RayZR 125 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,000
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

63,511 - 70,511
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha RayZR 125 News

The new Yamaha Ray ZR has gone on sale in the Indian market.&nbsp;
2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know
22 Sept 2021
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
3 Dec 2023
Yamaha MT-15 comes powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque.
Yamaha MT-15 is a wacky-looking streetfighter with an alien face: Five key facts
24 Nov 2023
The new Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December, will rival KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke
21 Nov 2023
The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
11 Nov 2023
Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

2 - 2.18 Lakhs
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Honda Rebel 1100

Honda Rebel 1100

12 Lakhs Exp. Price
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

19.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

1.35 Lakhs Exp. Price
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
