Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Bhandara starts from Rs. 83,640.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Bhandara.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in Bhandara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to TVS Jupiter which starts at Rs. 63,511 in Bhandara, TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Bhandara and Honda Grazia starting at Rs. 60,539 in Bhandara.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 83,640 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 87,030 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 93,280 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
