hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesYamahaRayZR 125Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue
RayZR 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha RayZR 125 Right View
1/11
Yamaha RayZR 125 Left View
2/11
Yamaha RayZR 125 Speedometer
3/11
Yamaha RayZR 125 Rear Suspension
4/11
Yamaha RayZR 125 Headlight
5/11
Yamaha RayZR 125 Logo Sign
View all Images
6/11

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
95,745*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Yamaha RayZR 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all RayZR 125 specs and features

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue Prices

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue, is listed at ₹95,745 (ex-showroom).

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue Mileage

All variants of the RayZR 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue Colours

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue is available in 10 colour options: Racing Blue Disc, Metallic Black Drum, Matte Red Drum, Matte Red Disc, Matte Copper Sr, Matte Black Sr, Light Grey Vermillion Sr, Dark Matte Blue Disc, Cyan Blue Drum, Cyan Blue Disc.

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue Engine and Transmission

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue is powered by a 125 cc engine.

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RayZR 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha Fascino 125 priced between ₹80.75 Thousands - 1.03 Lakhs or the TVS Jupiter 125 priced between ₹75.6 Thousands - 86.4 Thousands.

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue Specs & Features

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue Price

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue

₹ 95,745*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,875
RTO
7,970
Insurance
6,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,745
EMI@2,058/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1880 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Additional Storage
21 L
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Height
1190 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
685 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.83s
Max Speed
91 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator System, Y-Connect, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue EMI
EMI1,852 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
86,170
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
86,170
Interest Amount
24,958
Payable Amount
1,11,128

Yamaha RayZR 125 other Variants

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum

₹ 87,479*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,430
RTO
7,374
Insurance
6,675
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,479
EMI@1,880/mo
Add to Compare
Close

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Cyan Blue

₹ 94,655*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,958
RTO
7,897
Insurance
6,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,655
EMI@2,035/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Matte Red

₹ 94,655*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,958
RTO
7,897
Insurance
6,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,655
EMI@2,035/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Black

₹ 94,655*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,958
RTO
7,897
Insurance
6,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,655
EMI@2,035/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Silver White Cocktail

₹ 94,655*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,958
RTO
7,897
Insurance
6,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,655
EMI@2,035/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Dark Matte Blue

₹ 95,745*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,875
RTO
7,970
Insurance
6,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,745
EMI@2,058/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Hybrid Street Rally

₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,974
RTO
8,378
Insurance
7,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,478
EMI@2,181/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yamaha RayZR 125 Alternatives

Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

80,750 - 1.03 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RayZR 125vsFascino 125
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

75,600 - 86,400Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RayZR 125vsJupiter 125
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RayZR 125vsXoom 125
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RayZR 125vsXoom
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

72,400 - 85,400Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RayZR 125vsJupiter
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RayZR 125vsXoom 110

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details