Yamaha R3 on road price in Srinagar starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Srinagar for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Srinagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Srinagar, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Srinagar and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Srinagar.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
