Yamaha R3 on road price in Shillong starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Shillong for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Shillong includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Shillong, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Shillong and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Shillong.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
