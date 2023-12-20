Saved Articles

Yamaha R3 On Road Price in Rayagada

4.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rayagada
R3 Price in Rayagada

Yamaha R3 on road price in Rayagada starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha R3 STD₹ 4.65 Lakhs
...Read More

Yamaha R3 Variant Wise Price List in Rayagada

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹4.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
321 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,64,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rayagada)
4,64,900
EMI@9,993/mo
Yamaha R3 Alternatives

Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
MT-03 Price in Rayagada
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
RS 457 Price in Rayagada
UPCOMING
KTM RC 490

KTM RC 490

3.85 Lakhs Onwards
Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77

3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
F77 Price in Rayagada
Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

4.98 - 5.35 Lakhs
502 C Price in Rayagada
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs
650GT Price in Rayagada

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha R3 News

The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
20 Dec 2023
Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
16 Dec 2023
The Kawasaki Ninja is the most expensive off the lot, while the Yamaha R3 is priced at a premium over the rest of the rivals
Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price Comparo
16 Dec 2023
The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
15 Dec 2023
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
14 Dec 2023
 Yamaha R3 News

Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
