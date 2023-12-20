Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha R3 on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Panipat for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Panipat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Panipat, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Panipat and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Panipat.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price