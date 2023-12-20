Yamaha R3 on road price in East Khasi Hills starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 on road price in East Khasi Hills starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in East Khasi Hills for best offers. Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in East Khasi Hills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in East Khasi Hills, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in East Khasi Hills and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in East Khasi Hills. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs