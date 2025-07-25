Yamaha R3 2025: Overview

The Yamaha R3 is expected to reach the Indian market in an updated avatar by the end of 2025. This entry-level sports bike has maintained its popularity for its balanced performance and user-friendly nature, and the upcoming model continues with the same ethos. The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3 brings a cosmetic overhaul, updated electronics, and feature enhancements, while retaining the proven twin-cylinder engine platform. With a more modern feature set and refined design, the R3 will aim to appeal to both beginner riders and enthusiasts looking for an accessible, fully faired sports bike for daily use and spirited riding.

Yamaha R3 2025: Price

The 2025 R3 is expected to be priced around ₹3.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Final prices will be confirmed closer to the official launch, which is expected in December 2025.

Yamaha R3 2025: Specs & Features

The 2025 Yamaha R3 continues to be powered by the same 321 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 41 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. The powerplant is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Underpinned by a diamond-type frame, the bike comes equipped with 37 mm inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 298 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

Feature updates for 2025 include the adoption of all-LED lighting, enhancing both visibility and visual appeal. The motorcycle also gains a multi-function LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to receive call and SMS alerts on the display.

Yamaha R3 2025: Rivals

Once launched, the Yamaha R3 will compete in the premium lightweight supersport segment. Its direct rivals include the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390, and Kawasaki Ninja 300.