Yamaha R15S on road price in Karad starts from Rs. 1.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R15S on road price in Karad starts from Rs. 1.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R15S dealers and showrooms in Karad for best offers. Yamaha R15S on road price breakup in Karad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R15S is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Karad, Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Karad and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Karad. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R15S STD ₹ 1.96 Lakhs