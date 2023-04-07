HT Auto
HomeNew BikesYamahaR15SOn Road Price in Dharmapuri

Yamaha R15S On Road Price in Dharmapuri

Yamaha R15S Front Right Side View
1/13
Yamaha R15S Front Left Side View
2/13
Yamaha R15S Front Side View
3/13
Yamaha R15S Left View
4/13
Yamaha R15S Rear Left View
5/13
Yamaha R15S Rear Side View
6/13
1.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dharmapuri
R15S Price in Dharmapuri

Yamaha R15S on road price in Dharmapuri starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha R15S STD₹ 1.98 Lakhs
...Read More

Yamaha R15S Variant Wise Price List in Dharmapuri

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,66,739
RTO
20,008
Insurance
11,494
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Dharmapuri)
1,98,241
EMI@4,261/mo
Check Latest Offers
MT-15 V2 Price in Dharmapuri
Check 250NK details
R15 V4 Price in Dharmapuri
Check Latest Offers
200 Duke Price in Dharmapuri
Yamaha R15S News

Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
New Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 in Matte Black
Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 launched in new Matte Black body paint colour
4 Jul 2022
Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 comes out as a more affordable variant to the newly launched R15 V4 bike.
More affordable Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 with unibody seat launched
17 Nov 2021
Yamaha forged a partnership with Lola Cars in the UK to collaboratively develop and supply powertrains for Formula E. (Photo is representational)
Yamaha Motor to enter Formula E, pledges carbon neutrality mission
21 Apr 2024
Yamaha has added a new smart key facility to the Yamaha Aerox 155.
Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched at 1.51 lakh
17 Apr 2024
Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
