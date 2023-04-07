Yamaha R15S on road price in Chamrajnagar starts from Rs. 2.11 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R15S on road price in Chamrajnagar starts from Rs. 2.11 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R15S dealers and showrooms in Chamrajnagar for best offers.
Yamaha R15S on road price breakup in Chamrajnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R15S is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Chamrajnagar, Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Chamrajnagar and CFMoto 250NK starting at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs in Chamrajnagar.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R15S STD ₹ 2.11 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price