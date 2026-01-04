Yamaha MT-15 V2: Big Attitude in a Compact Package

I chose the Yamaha MT-15 (V2) for daily city commuting and fun rides. The bike has a smooth engine, offers good acceleration, and provides a comfortable ride. Features like dual-channel ABS, a digital console, and LED lights are quite useful. The price is a bit on the higher side, but considering the performance, reliability, and sporty looks, the bike offers good value for money.

By: Ekanshdeep Gupta ( Jan 4, 2026 )