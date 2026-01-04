Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of MT 15 Version 2.0 starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 price starts at ₹ 1.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in 4 variants. Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0's top variant is MotoGP Edition
₹1.55 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
₹1.56 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
₹1.66 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
₹1.74 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
Popular Yamaha Bikes
