hamburger icon
MT 15 Version 2.0PriceMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Front Right View
1/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Disc View
2/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Engine View
3/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Footrest View
4/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Front Tyre View
5/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Handle Break View
View all Images
6/14

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Specifications

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 starting price is Rs. 1,55,469 in India. Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 155 cc engine. Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 mileage is 56.87 kmpl.
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Specs

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of MT 15 Version 2.0 starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha MT ...Read More

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
MotoGP Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2015 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
122 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside down Front Fork, Dia. 37 mm
Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Alternatives

Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R15S Specs
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RC 160 Specs
Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha XSR 155

1.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XSR 155 Specs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.69 - 1.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R15 V4 Specs
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.57 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K300 SF Specs
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.66 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xtreme 250R Specs

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 User Reviews & Ratings

4
10 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
10
5 ratingrating star
0
Write a Review
Yamaha MT-15 V2: Big Attitude in a Compact Package
I chose the Yamaha MT-15 (V2) for daily city commuting and fun rides. The bike has a smooth engine, offers good acceleration, and provides a comfortable ride. Features like dual-channel ABS, a digital console, and LED lights are quite useful. The price is a bit on the higher side, but considering the performance, reliability, and sporty looks, the bike offers good value for money.
By: Ekanshdeep Gupta (Jan 4, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

View all
  News

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Variants & Price List

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 price starts at ₹ 1.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in 4 variants. Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0's top variant is MotoGP Edition

1.55 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
1.56 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
1.66 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
1.74 Lakhs*
155 cc
18.4 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details