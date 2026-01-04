|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black
|₹ 1.79 Lakhs
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Silver Cyan
|₹ 1.80 Lakhs
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX
|₹ 1.90 Lakhs
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
10
|5 rating
0
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