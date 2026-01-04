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Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 On Road Price in East Khasi Hills

4 out of 5
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1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MT 15 Version 2.0 Price in

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 on road price in East Khasi Hills starts from Rs. 1.79 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 2 Lakhs in East Khasi Hills. The lowest price model is Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black and the most priced model is Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 dealers and showrooms in East Khasi Hills for best offers. MT 15 Version 2.0 on road price breakup in East Khasi Hills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the MT 15 Version 2.0 is mainly compared to Hero Karizma XMR price in East Khasi Hills (Rs. 1.84 Lakhs), Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor price in East Khasi Hills (Rs. 1.55 Lakhs) and Yamaha R15 V4 price in East Khasi Hills (Rs. 1.71 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black ₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Silver Cyan ₹ 1.80 Lakhs
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX ₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition ₹ 2 Lakhs

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black

₹1.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,469
RTO
12,437
Insurance
11,304
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Khasi Hills)
1,79,210
EMI@3,852/mo
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MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Silver Cyan

₹1.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,432
RTO
12,514
Insurance
11,321
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Khasi Hills)
1,80,267
EMI@3,875/mo
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MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX

₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,509
RTO
13,240
Insurance
11,473
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Khasi Hills)
1,90,222
EMI@4,089/mo
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MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition

₹2 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,250
RTO
13,940
Insurance
11,620
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Khasi Hills)
1,99,810
EMI@4,295/mo
Add to Compare
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Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Karizma XMR Price in Delhi
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Ferrato Disruptor Price in Delhi
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs
+6
R15 V4 Price in Delhi
Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha XSR 155

1.5 - 1.6 Lakhs
XSR 155 Price in Delhi
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 Lakhs
R15S Price in Delhi
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1.45 Lakhs
FZ-S Fi Hybrid Price in Delhi

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
11 Ratings & Reviews
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4 & aboverating star
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5 ratingrating star
1
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User Reviews

Yamaha MT-15 V2: Big Attitude in a Compact Package
I chose the Yamaha MT-15 (V2) for daily city commuting and fun rides. The bike has a smooth engine, offers good acceleration, and provides a comfortable ride. Features like dual-channel ABS, a digital console, and LED lights are quite useful. The price is a bit on the higher side, but considering the performance, reliability, and sporty looks, the bike offers good value for money.
By: Ekanshdeep Gupta (Jan 4, 2026)
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