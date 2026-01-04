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Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 On Road Price in East Godavari

4 out of 5
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1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MT 15 Version 2.0 Price in

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 1.79 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 2 Lakhs in East Godavari. The lowest price model is Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black and the most priced model is Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 dealers and showrooms in East Godavari for best offers. MT 15 Version 2.0 on road price breakup in East Godavari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the MT 15 Version 2.0 is mainly compared to Hero Karizma XMR price in East Godavari (Rs. 1.84 Lakhs), Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ price in East Godavari (Rs. 1.3 Lakhs) and Revolt Motors RV400 price in East Godavari (Rs. 1.4 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black ₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Silver Cyan ₹ 1.80 Lakhs
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX ₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition ₹ 2 Lakhs

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black

₹1.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,469
RTO
12,437
Insurance
11,304
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Godavari)
1,79,210
EMI@3,852/mo
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Close

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Silver Cyan

₹1.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,432
RTO
12,514
Insurance
11,321
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Godavari)
1,80,267
EMI@3,875/mo
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MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX

₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,509
RTO
13,240
Insurance
11,473
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Godavari)
1,90,222
EMI@4,089/mo
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MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition

₹2 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,250
RTO
13,940
Insurance
11,620
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in East Godavari)
1,99,810
EMI@4,295/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

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1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
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1.3 Lakhs
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1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Yamaha MT-15 V2: Big Attitude in a Compact Package
I chose the Yamaha MT-15 (V2) for daily city commuting and fun rides. The bike has a smooth engine, offers good acceleration, and provides a comfortable ride. Features like dual-channel ABS, a digital console, and LED lights are quite useful. The price is a bit on the higher side, but considering the performance, reliability, and sporty looks, the bike offers good value for money.
By: Ekanshdeep Gupta (Jan 4, 2026)
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