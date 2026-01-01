hamburger icon
MT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Front Right View
1/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Disc View
2/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Engine View
3/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Footrest View
4/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Front Tyre View
5/14
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Handle Break View
6/14

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black

4 out of 5
1.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Key Specs
Engine155 cc
MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black Prices

The MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black, is listed at ₹1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black Mileage

All variants of the MT 15 Version 2.0 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black Colours

The MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black is available in 6 colour options: Ice Storm Dlx, Metallic Black, Metallic Black Dlx, Metallic Silver Cyan, Vivid Violet Metallic Dlx, Motogp Edition.

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black Engine and Transmission

The MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black is powered by a 155 cc engine.

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the MT 15 Version 2.0's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha R15S priced ₹1.54 Lakhs or the Yamaha XSR 155 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black Specs & Features

The MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black Price

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black

₹1.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,469
RTO
12,437
Insurance
11,304
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,210
EMI@3,852/mo
Close

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2015 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
122 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside down Front Fork, Dia. 37 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Black EMI
EMI3,467 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,61,289
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,61,289
Interest Amount
46,715
Payable Amount
2,08,004

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 other Variants

MT 15 Version 2.0 Metallic Silver Cyan

₹1.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,432
RTO
12,514
Insurance
11,321
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,80,267
EMI@3,875/mo
Close

MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX

₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,509
RTO
13,240
Insurance
11,473
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,90,222
EMI@4,089/mo
View breakup

MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition

₹2 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,250
RTO
13,940
Insurance
11,620
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,99,810
EMI@4,295/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

