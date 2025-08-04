Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Totally loving my MT 15

I find this bike really beautiful and stylish. Yes, the mileage and service cost are slightly on the higher side, but if that’s not a big concern for you, then this is an amazing option. I personally chose this bike because it perfectly fits the vibe of today’s generation. It was my first choice while shortlisting, and I have no regrets after buying it. I’d definitely suggest this bike to all the boys who are looking for a sporty and head-turning ride.

By: Sumit Nagia (Aug 4, 2025)