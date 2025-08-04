Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is priced between Rs. 1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is available in 3 variants - STD, MotoGP Edition, DLX.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in five colour options: Ice Storm Dlx, Metallic Black, Metallic Black Dlx, Metallic Silver Cyan, Vivid Violet Metallic Dlx.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 155 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 rivals are Yamaha MT-15 V2, Keeway RR 300, KTM 160 Duke, Yamaha R15S, Yamaha R15 V4, Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel.
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with a mileage of 56.87 kmpl (Company claimed).
Category Average: 249.03 cc
MT 15 Version 2.0: 155.0 cc
Category Average: 41.67 kmpl
MT 15 Version 2.0: 56.87 kmpl
Category Average: 22.58 ps
MT 15 Version 2.0: 18.4 ps
Category Average: 140.0 kmph
MT 15 Version 2.0: 122.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|18.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.1 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|56.87 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|155 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|122 kmph
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹1.67 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.8 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
49 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
29 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
Power
18.4 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
18.6 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
24.8 PS
Power
24.4 PS
Power
16.99 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
30 PS
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
25.0 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
25.9 Nm
Torque
25.6 Nm
Torque
15.7 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Engine
155 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
155
Engine
155 cc
Engine
293.52 cc
Engine
293.52 cc
Engine
184.4 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
249.03 cc
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Kerb Weight
167.7 kg
Length
2015 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2023 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs MT-15 V2
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs RR 300
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15S
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15 V4
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs CB300F Flex-Fuel
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs CB300F
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs NX200
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs K300 SF
|MT 15 Version 2.0 vs Xtreme 250R
Popular Yamaha Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating
The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 offers a mileage of 56.87 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes.
The top variant of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is the DLX.
The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 boasts a 155 cc engine, generating a max power of 18.4 PS.
The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, DLX is priced at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025