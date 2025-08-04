MT 15 Version 2.0PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
YAMAHA MT 15 Version 2.0

₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Price:

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is priced between Rs. 1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is available in 3 variants - STD, MotoGP Edition, DLX.

What are the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 colour options?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in five colour options: Ice Storm Dlx, Metallic Black, Metallic Black Dlx, Metallic Silver Cyan, Vivid Violet Metallic Dlx.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 155 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 rivals are Yamaha MT-15 V2, Keeway RR 300, KTM 160 Duke, Yamaha R15S, Yamaha R15 V4, Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel.

What is the mileage of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comes with a mileage of 56.87 kmpl (Company claimed).

MT 15 Version 2.0 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.03 cc

MT 15 Version 2.0: 155.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 41.67 kmpl

MT 15 Version 2.0: 56.87 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 22.58 ps

MT 15 Version 2.0: 18.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 140.0 kmph

MT 15 Version 2.0: 122.0 kmph

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Alternatives

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
MT 15 Version 2.0vsMT-15 V2

Keeway RR 300

1.99 Lakhs
MT 15 Version 2.0vsRR 300
UPCOMING

KTM 160 Duke

1.85 Lakhs Onwards
Yamaha R15S

1.67 Lakhs
MT 15 Version 2.0vsR15S

Yamaha R15 V4

1.84 - 2.12 Lakhs
MT 15 Version 2.0vsR15 V4

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

1.7 Lakhs
MT 15 Version 2.0vsCB300F Flex-Fuel

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Variants

3 Variants Available
MT 15 Version 2.0 STD₹1.7 Lakhs*
155 cc
122 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 4AH
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
MT 15 Version 2.0 MotoGP Edition₹1.74 Lakhs*
155 cc
122 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
MT 15 Version 2.0 DLX₹1.8 Lakhs*
155 cc
122 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Images

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Colours

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Ice storm dlx
Metallic black
Metallic black dlx
Metallic silver cyan
Vivid violet metallic dlx

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.4 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque14.1 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage56.87 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine155 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed122 kmph
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 comparison with similar bikes

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Keeway RR 300
Yamaha R15S
Yamaha R15 V4
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Honda CB300F
Honda NX200
Keeway K300 SF
Hero Xtreme 250R
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹1.67 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.7 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.8 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
49 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
29 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
2 Reviews
Power
18.4 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
18.6 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
24.8 PS
Power
24.4 PS
Power
16.99 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
30 PS
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
25.0 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
25.9 Nm
Torque
25.6 Nm
Torque
15.7 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Engine
155 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
155
Engine
155 cc
Engine
293.52 cc
Engine
293.52 cc
Engine
184.4 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
249.03 cc
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Kerb Weight
167.7 kg
Length
2015 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2023 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingMT 15 Version 2.0 vs MT-15 V2MT 15 Version 2.0 vs RR 300MT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15SMT 15 Version 2.0 vs R15 V4MT 15 Version 2.0 vs CB300F Flex-FuelMT 15 Version 2.0 vs CB300FMT 15 Version 2.0 vs NX200MT 15 Version 2.0 vs K300 SFMT 15 Version 2.0 vs Xtreme 250R
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Oswal-auto's
A-20, Gt Karnal Road, Opposite Hans Cinema, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9212007777
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
City Automobiles
17, State Bank Nagar, Main Outer Ring Road, Paschim Vihar, Delhi 110063
+91 - 9654444339
Sawhney Yamaha Palam Dabri
Rzf 16 Mahavir Enclave Palam Dabri Marg Dwarka, Delhi 110045
+91 - 8510899992
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Shiva Motors
D-25/3. D Block, Vijay Colony, New Usman Pur, Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8510024300
See All Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 EMI

STD
155 cc | 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
₹ 1.7 Lakhs*
STD
155 cc | 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
₹1.7 Lakhs*
MotoGP Edition
155 cc | 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
₹1.74 Lakhs*
DLX
155 cc | 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
₹1.8 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3033.93/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 User Reviews & Ratings

4
5 Ratings & Reviews
Totally loving my MT 15
I find this bike really beautiful and stylish. Yes, the mileage and service cost are slightly on the higher side, but if that’s not a big concern for you, then this is an amazing option. I personally chose this bike because it perfectly fits the vibe of today’s generation. It was my first choice while shortlisting, and I have no regrets after buying it. I’d definitely suggest this bike to all the boys who are looking for a sporty and head-turning ride.By: Sumit Nagia (Aug 4, 2025)
Totally in love with my MT 15 V2
I really enjoy riding this bike, especially on long drives—it’s super smooth and comfortable. The pickup is solid, and the engine sound is just too catchy. It actually turns heads! Mileage is also quite good, which is a big plus. The overall design, colour, and sporty styling give proper racer bike vibes. If you're into performance with a bit of style, this bike won’t disappoint. I’ve personally loved riding it, and I think anyone who’s a fan of sporty bikes will feel the same.By: Vivek Kumar (Aug 4, 2025)
Condition is absolutely first class
I really like this bike. It rides very smoothly and looks super stylish—people actually notice it on the road. Anyone can go for this without overthinking. The engine performance is strong and reliable, and it feels great to ride whether it’s short trips or long rides. I’ve been using it regularly and honestly, no complaints. Totally happy with itBy: Pawan Kishor (Aug 4, 2025)
Stylish and Fun Bike Experience
This bike is just fantastic! It has a really cool and unique style that makes it stand out. Riding it has been the best experience so far, especially with its smooth brakes and flexible gears. I think it's perfect for young riders looking for something stylish and fun.By: Bhanu Singh (Aug 4, 2025)
Perfect Bike for Every Need
I’ve been using this bike for daily rides, and honestly, it’s perfect for city traffic. The engine is smooth, pickup is decent, and it gives good mileage too. Very comfortable to ride, even in long traffic jams. The design is modern and stylish — perfect for college students or young riders like me. It’s also affordable and totally worth the price. Looks-wise, it has that premium feel without burning your pocket. For daily use and short trips, this bike is more than enough. Truly a great value-for-money option.By: Sneha Nair (Aug 4, 2025)
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 FAQs

What is the mileage of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 offers a mileage of 56.87 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

The top variant of Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 is the DLX.

What are the key specifications of the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0?

The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 boasts a 155 cc engine, generating a max power of 18.4 PS.

How many variants does the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 have, and what is the price range?

The Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, DLX is priced at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

