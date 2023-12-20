Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Alappuzha for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Alappuzha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Alappuzha, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Alappuzha and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Alappuzha.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price