Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZ-X on road price in Secunde starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZ-X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.40 Lakhs in Secunde.
The lowest price model is
Yamaha FZ-X on road price in Secunde starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZ-X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.40 Lakhs in Secunde.
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZ-X STD and the most priced model is Yamaha FZ-X Bluetooth.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZ-X dealers and showrooms in Secunde for best offers.
Yamaha FZ-X on road price breakup in Secunde includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-X is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Secunde, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 93,690 in Secunde and Bajaj Avenger Street 160 starting at Rs. 93,677 in Secunde.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-X STD ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Yamaha FZ-X Bluetooth ₹ 1.40 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price