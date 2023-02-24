Saved Articles

HT Auto
Yamaha FZ-X On Road Price in Secunde

Yamaha FZ-X On Road Price in Secunde

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs*
Delhi
FZ-X Price in Secunde

Yamaha FZ-X on road price in Secunde starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha FZ-X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.40 Lakhs in Secunde. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha FZ-X STD₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Yamaha FZ-X Bluetooth₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Yamaha FZ-X Variant Wise Price List in Secunde

STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,16,800
RTO
9,874
Insurance
6,888
Accessories Charges
3,350
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Secunde)
1,36,912
EMI@2,943/mo
Bluetooth
₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149 cc
View breakup

Yamaha FZ-X News

The 2023 Yamaha FZ-X gets subtle upgrades and new feature additions to make it a better commuter than before
2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?
24 Feb 2023
Yamaha R15 M comes with a track-focused styling taking the appeal of the R15 one notch above.
Yamaha India launches new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-S, FZ-X. Details here
13 Feb 2023
Yamaha FZ-X has been introduced in two trims. The higher variant gets Bluetooth connectivity, while the rest of the details remain unchanged on both variants.
Yamaha to introduce updated FZ-X, R15 & FZ-FI for MY2023 on February 13?
8 Feb 2023
The Yamaha XSR900 GP gets the red and white Marlboro livery inspired from the YZR500 MotoGP of the 80s and 90s
Japan Auto Show 2023: Yamaha brings retro back with XSR900 GP in 1980s livery
26 Oct 2023
Yamaha Tricera comes with a unique styling.
Japan Auto Show 2023: Yamaha Tricera electric three-wheeler concept unveiled
25 Oct 2023
Yamaha FZ-X Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
View all
 

