FZS-FI V3 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of FZS-FI V3 Vintage Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Vintage Edition FZS-FI V3 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of FZS-FI V3 Vintage Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Vintage Edition is 13 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Engine Kill Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 13 L Length: 1990 mm Highway Mileage: 55.42 kmpl Max Power: 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve Mileage of Vintage Edition is 55.42 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less