Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth

1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Key Specs
Engine149 cc
Mileage55.42 kmpl
View all FZS-FI V3 specs and features

FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth Latest Updates

FZS-FI V3 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth in Delhi is Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD Bluetooth

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 1990 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 55.42 kmpl
  • Max Power: 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    Mileage of STD Bluetooth is 55.42 kmpl.

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth Price

    STD Bluetooth
    ₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149 cc
    55.42 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,08,200
    RTO
    9,186
    Insurance
    6,696
    Accessories Charges
    2,700
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,26,782
    EMI@2,725/mo
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Wheelbase
    1330 mm
    Kerb Weight
    135 kg
    Height
    1080 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    780 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    282 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Highway Mileage
    55.42 kmpl
    City Mileage
    49.31 kmpl
    Max Power
    12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
    Stroke
    57.9 mm
    Max Torque
    13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.6 : 1
    Displacement
    149 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-disc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    57.3 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Optional
    Rear Suspension
    7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Muffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth EMI
    EMI2,453 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,14,103
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,14,103
    Interest Amount
    33,048
    Payable Amount
    1,47,151

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3 other Variants

    STD
    ₹1.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149 cc
    55.42 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,04,700
    RTO
    8,909
    Insurance
    6,617
    Accessories Charges
    2,700
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,22,926
    EMI@2,642/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Dark Knight
    ₹1.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149 cc
    55.42 kmpl
    View breakup
    Vintage Edition
    ₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149 cc
    55.42 kmpl
    View breakup
    Dark Knight Bluetooth
    ₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149 cc
    55.42 kmpl
    View breakup
    Vintage Edition Bluetooth
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149 cc
    55.42 kmpl
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    View all Yamaha Bikes

