Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Udaipur starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.29 Lakhs in Udaipur.
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 dealers and showrooms in Udaipur for best offers.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price breakup in Udaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 86,803 in Udaipur, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 93,690 in Udaipur and Bajaj Pulsar 150 starting at Rs. 85,408 in Udaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD ₹ 1.27 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight ₹ 1.25 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth ₹ 1.27 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth ₹ 1.29 Lakhs
