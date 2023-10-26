Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Jalandhar starts from Rs. 1.18 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.28 Lakhs in Jalandhar.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 dealers and showrooms in Jalandhar for best offers.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price breakup in Jalandhar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 86,803 in Jalandhar, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 93,690 in Jalandhar and Bajaj Pulsar 150 starting at Rs. 85,408 in Jalandhar.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD ₹ 1.18 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth ₹ 1.27 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth ₹ 1.28 Lakhs
