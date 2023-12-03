Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.42 Lakhs in Indore.
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 DLX.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Indore, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Indore and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 DLX ₹ 1.42 Lakhs
