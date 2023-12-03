Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Bastar starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Bastar starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZS-FI V3 dealers and showrooms in Bastar for best offers. Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price breakup in Bastar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Bastar, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Bastar and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Bastar. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth ₹ 1.24 Lakhs