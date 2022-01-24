Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS 25 dealers and showrooms in Raiganj for best offers.
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price breakup in Raiganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS 25 is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 which starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Raiganj, Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Raiganj and Suzuki Gixxer starting at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs in Raiganj.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS 25 STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price