Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesYamahaFZS FI V4On Road Price in Haveri

Yamaha FZS FI V4 On Road Price in Haveri

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
1.64 - 1.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Haveri
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

FZS FI V4 Price in Haveri

Yamaha FZS FI V4 on road price in Haveri starts from Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha FZS FI V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Haveri. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha FZS FI V4 STD₹ 1.64 Lakhs
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe₹ 1.65 Lakhs
...Read More

Yamaha FZS FI V4 Variant Wise Price List in Haveri

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,200
RTO
26,889
Insurance
8,029
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Haveri)
1,64,118
EMI@3,528/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Deluxe
₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149 cc
View breakup

Yamaha FZS FI V4 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 Price in Haveri
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Haveri
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check TC Wander details
View similar Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Price in Haveri
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
FZS-FI V3 Price in Haveri
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.31 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar N160 Price in Haveri

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZS FI V4 News

The Yamaha FZS Fi V4 Deluxe is now the new range-topping variant of the FZS range and gets a new face to look differently
2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe: 5 things you need to know
15 Feb 2023
The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign name on the front cowl
Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team
26 Feb 2024
Yamaha’s intriguing plan to bring back the revered RX100 motorcycle in India sparks enthusiasts' excitement.
Yamaha RX100 may return, likely to get a 225.9 cc engine: Report
21 Feb 2024
The Ray ZR and Fascino Fi hybrid scooters are both powered by 125 cc engines. Around three lakh units of both models have been recalled with immediate effect.
Yamaha recalls 3 lakh Ray ZR, Fascino Fi hybrid scooters due to faulty brakes
16 Feb 2024
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
 Yamaha FZS FI V4 News

Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details