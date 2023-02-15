Yamaha FZS FI V4 on road price in Cachar starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha FZS FI V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Cachar. The Yamaha FZS FI V4 on road price in Cachar starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha FZS FI V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Cachar. The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS FI V4 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZS FI V4 dealers and showrooms in Cachar for best offers. Yamaha FZS FI V4 on road price breakup in Cachar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS FI V4 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Cachar, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Cachar and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Cachar. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS FI V4 STD ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe ₹ 1.45 Lakhs