Introduction

Introduction

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 is the fourth generation of Yamaha's FZ lineup, a 150cc sports commuter motorcycle. This version introduces design and feature updates over the third-generation FZS-FI V3, which remains on sale alongside the V4. While the engine and mechanical components remain unchanged, the FZS-FI V4 incorporates updates to its design and tech suite to meet current market standards. The motorcycle is priced from ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in eight colour options across two variants.

Yamaha FZS-FI V4 Price:

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 is available in two variants. The standard variant is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and features two colour options. The FZS-FI V4 DLX model is priced at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets six colour options with contrasting alloy wheels. The deluxe variant is set apart from the standard model with its additional colour options while specifications remain the same.

When was the Yamaha FZS-FI V4 launched?

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 is the latest update in the FZ series, which first launched in 2008 with the FZ16. Yamaha introduced fuel injection to the series in 2014 with the introduction of the FZ FI which was powered by a smaller 149 cc engine. The FZ-S FI V4 builds upon this platform by offering additional features and aesthetic updates over its predecessor.

How many variants and colour options of the Yamaha FZS-FI V4 are available?

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 comes in two variants: standard and deluxe. The standard variant is priced from ₹1,30,700 (ex-showroom) and is offered in two colours: Matte Black and Dark Matte Blue, both featuring black alloy wheels with contrast pinstriping. The deluxe variant adds six colours to the palette: Racing Blue, Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, Matte Black, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, and Cyber Green. This variant comes at ₹1,31,200 (ex-showroom).

What features are available in the Yamaha FZS-FI V4?

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 includes a new LED headlamp design with integrated daytime running LEDs. The lighting setup includes an all-LED tail lamp and turn indicators. The motorcycle is equipped with an LCD instrument console featuring Bluetooth connectivity. The display provides information such as speed, engine RPM, trip meters, odometer, gear position, fuel level, and real-time mileage. Bluetooth functionality allows for call and SMS notifications, as well as other connectivity features such as fuel economy and last parking location. The bike is further equipped with single-channel ABS and traction control.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Yamaha FZS-FI V4?

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 uses the same 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine as the FZS-FI V3. It delivers a maximum power output of 12.4PS at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3Nm at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine prioritizes efficiency and urban usability, consistent with its commuter focus.

The motorcycle is built on the same chassis as the FZS-FI V3 and is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 100-section front tyre and a 140-section radial rear tyre. Braking duties are handled by a 282mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, supported by single-channel ABS.

What is the Yamaha FZS-FI V4’s mileage?

The Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 gives an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 46 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Yamaha FZS-FI V4?

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 has a seat height of 790 mm, a ground clearance of 165 mm, and a kerb weight of 136 kg.

What bikes does the Yamaha FZS-FI V4 rival in its segment?

The Yamaha FZS-FI V4 competes in the 150-160cc commuter motorcycle segment, which includes models such as the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160, and the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.