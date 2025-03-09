FZS FI V4PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Front Right View
View all Images

YAMAHA FZS FI V4

Launched in Mar 2022

4.8
6 Reviews
₹1.31 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 163.2 cc

FZS FI V4: 149.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 48.24 kmpl

FZS FI V4: 46 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 15.01 ps

FZS FI V4: 12.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 115.0 kmph

FZS FI V4: 115.0 kmph

About Yamaha FZS FI V4

Latest Update

  • 2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe: 5 things you need to know
  • Aprilia Tuono 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03: Which naked bike offers better value for money

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with FZS FI V4.
    VS
    Yamaha FZS FI V4
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seat View
    Engine View
    Headlight View
    Rear Suspension View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear View
    Front Right View
    Left View
    Right View
    Yamaha FZS FI V4 Variants
    Yamaha FZS FI V4 price starts at ₹ 1.31 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha Read More
    2 Variants Available
    STD₹1.31 Lakhs*
    149 cc
    115 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Body Graphics: Optional
    Deluxe₹1.31 Lakhs*
    149 cc
    115 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Body Graphics: Optional
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Yamaha FZS FI V4 Images

    22 images
    Yamaha FZS FI V4 Colours

    Yamaha FZS FI V4 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Cyber green
    Dark matte blue
    Ice fluo vermillion
    Majesty red
    Matte black
    Metallic grey
    Racing blue

    Yamaha FZS FI V4 Specifications and Features

    Max Power12.4 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage46 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine149 cc
    Max Speed115 kmph
    Yamaha FZS FI V4 comparison with similar bikes

    Yamaha FZS FI V4
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3
    Bajaj Pulsar N150
    Bajaj Pulsar N160
    Suzuki Gixxer
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
    Bajaj Pulsar P150
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*
    ₹1.37 Lakhs*
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*
    ₹1.23 Lakhs*
    ₹1.25 Lakhs*
    ₹1.22 Lakhs*
    ₹1.38 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.9
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Power
    16 PS
    Power
    13.6 PS
    Power
    16.9 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    13.5 Nm
    Torque
    14.65 Nm
    Torque
    13.8 Nm
    Torque
    14.6 Nm
    Torque
    18.55 Nm
    Torque
    13.5 Nm
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    184.40 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    149.68 cc
    Engine
    164.82 cc
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    220 cc
    Engine
    149.68 cc
    Kerb Weight
    136 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    135 kg
    Kerb Weight
    145 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    141 kg
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    140 kg
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingFZS FI V4 vs FZ-XFZS FI V4 vs Hornet 2.0FZS FI V4 vs FZS-FI V3FZS FI V4 vs Pulsar N150FZS FI V4 vs Pulsar N160FZS FI V4 vs GixxerFZS FI V4 vs Xtreme 160R 4VFZS FI V4 vs Pulsar 220 FFZS FI V4 vs Pulsar P150
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Excellent Motors
    H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9818922508
    Pacee Automotives
    S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9899456557
    SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
    K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 9953297923
    Shiva Motors
    E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9990032261
    Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
    Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9810106285
    Prime Automation
    C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9810035970
    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    Yamaha FZS FI V4 EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm | 115 kmph | 643.5 km
    ₹ 1.31 Lakhs*
    STD
    12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm | 115 kmph | 643.5 km
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*
    Deluxe
    12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm | 115 kmph | 780 km
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2356.95/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Yamaha FZS FI V4 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.83
    6 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    5
    Looks are Best in Other Bikes
    I had a good experience with this vehicle, the Yamaha FZ. It is my favorite bike. Yamaha has done a great job with its design and model. I like everything about itBy: Masood kv (Mar 9, 2025)
    Perfect vehicle for long drive
    Super stylish and performance is good and long drive vehicle is better and comfort vehicle and smoothnessBy: Maneesh mohan (Oct 1, 2024)
    Segment beast
    Looks are so great, immersive. It feels bulky, and strong built in quality. I Am so excited about it. Engine is quite good in the segment. All over the bike is value for money bike.By: VISHWAJEET MANE (Aug 31, 2024)
    City commuter
    Good bike with hand ful of features advance technology Abs front back traction control good for city commuters By: Praveen (May 25, 2024)
    Great value for money
    It is very user friendly bike...very comfortable for family persons also nd especially in version v4 2024 bluetooth connectivity nd refined engine it gives a smooth experience while riding the bike.By: Vasanth (Apr 16, 2024)
    perfect high way driving
    super bike &stylish bike overall performance is super and build quality acche hai yamaha fz s deluxe variant By: manish (Apr 7, 2024)
