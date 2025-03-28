Yamaha FZ-Fi V3

Yamaha FZ-Fi V3



This is the third edition under Yamaha’s ‘Lord of the Streets’ nameplate. The FZ has gone through several changes since it was first released and it still lives up to its name.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Launch Dates:



The FZ-Fi V3 was first launched in January 2019. The BS6 version of this bike was released on 9 November 2019.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Price:



There is only one variant of the FZ-Fi V3 and is available in two color schemes. Yamaha has priced it at Rs. 1,12,700. Kindly note, that all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Design:



Yamaha had launched the FZ in India as a street fighter design and it still retains the look. The V3 however, has significantly larger tank bulk in comparison to its older models. The bold, upright, mass-forward look that the FZ-Fi V3 has makes it stand out. An engine bash-plate is also part of the robust design. It is available in two colors, Metallic Black and Racing Blue.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Dimension:



With a saddle height of 790mm, the bike riders are of varied heights. The thick front suspensions not only do their job but also improve the street fighter design. The kerb weight of this bike is only 135 kilograms. This is exactly why it can be handled well in the streets.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Features:



The entry-level street fighter has a few features that it boasts about. The fully digital ‘Negative LCD Instrument Cluster’ has a black background and white lettering, thereby making it easier to read in almost any condition. The instrument cluster also features an ‘ECO indicator’ that shows ideal riding speed for better efficiency. Apart from these, the bike also gets a side-stand engine cut-off switch feature for better safety. The ‘Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X’ Bluetooth connectivity kit and USB charging port come as accessories.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Engine and Performance:



The FZ-Fi V3 is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder with Yamaha’s patented ‘Blue Core’ fuel-injection technology. The air-cooled engine churns out 12.4 BHP at 7,250 RPM and 13.3 Nm torque at 5,500 RPM. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Mileage:



Users have claimed that the FZ-Fi V3 can return a mileage of about 45 kilometers a litre. The bike gets a 13 litre fuel tank which can take it long distances too.



Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 Rivals:



TVS Apache 160, Suzuki Gixxer 150, Suzuki Gixxer SF 150, Suzuki Intruder 150, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Bajaj V15, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Honda X-Blade, Honda CB Unicorn 160, Hero Xtreme Sports and KTM RC 125 are worthy contenders.