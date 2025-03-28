FZ-FI V3PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Right Side View
View all Images

YAMAHA FZ-FI V3

4.0
1 Review
₹1.17 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.68 cc

FZ-FI V3: 149.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 51.51 kmpl

FZ-FI V3: 49.30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 14.12 ps

FZ-FI V3: 12.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 108.0 kmph

FZ-FI V3: 115.0 kmph

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Latest Update

Yamaha FZ-Fi V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Variants
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 price starts at ₹ 1.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
FZ-FI V3 Metallic black₹1.17 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
FZ-FI V3 Matte Cyan₹1.17 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Images

11 images
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Colours

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic black
Matte cyan

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage49.30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149.0 cc
Max Speed 115 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 comparison with similar bikes

Yamaha FZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Raider
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹1.12 Lakhs*
₹1.01 Lakhs*
₹1.34 Lakhs*
₹85,010*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
32 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
9 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
90 Reviews
Power
12.4 PS
Power
16.04 PS
Power
17.55 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
12 PS
Power
17.13 PS
Power
8.37kW
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.85 Nm
Torque
14.73 Nm
Torque
14 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
15.5 Nm
Torque
11.2 Nm
Engine
149 cc
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
124.45 cc
Engine
177.4 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Length
1990 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
2012 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2070 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Excellent Motors
H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818922508
Pacee Automotives
S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9899456557
SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9953297923
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Prime Automation
C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9810035970
Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 EMI

Select Variant:
Metallic black
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹ 1.17 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2070.08/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
A motorcycle with smooth engine and good mileage.
Yamaha fz fi v3 has very comfortable riding posture, which is idle for city riding have highway tours. Engine is super refined and smooth compare to other motorcycles,and due ro wide tyres, the stability and grip is very good of this motorcycle. Looks are subjected, i personally like the looks.mileage is around 50 to 55 kmpl which is good considering as 150cc motorcycle. By: Abhijeet Perkar (Mar 28, 2025)
Read Full Review

