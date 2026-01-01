hamburger icon
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Front Right View
1/7
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Front Left View
2/7
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Front View
3/7
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Left View
4/7
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Rear Left View
5/7
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Rear View
6/7

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid STD

1.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZ X Hybrid specs and features

FZ X Hybrid STD Prices

The FZ X Hybrid STD, is listed at ₹1.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZ X Hybrid STD Mileage

All variants of the FZ X Hybrid offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZ X Hybrid STD Colours

The FZ X Hybrid STD is available in 1 colour option: Matte Titan.

FZ X Hybrid STD Engine and Transmission

The FZ X Hybrid STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZ X Hybrid STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZ X Hybrid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.

FZ X Hybrid STD Specs & Features

The FZ X Hybrid STD has Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

FZ X Hybrid STD

₹1.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,990
RTO
11,999
Insurance
7,738
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,69,727
EMI@3,648/mo
Close

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid STD EMI
EMI3,283 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,52,754
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,52,754
Interest Amount
44,243
Payable Amount
1,96,997

