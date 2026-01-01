|Engine
|149 cc
The FZ X Hybrid STD, is listed at ₹1.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the FZ X Hybrid offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The FZ X Hybrid STD is available in 1 colour option: Matte Titan.
The FZ X Hybrid STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.
In the FZ X Hybrid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.
The FZ X Hybrid STD has Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.