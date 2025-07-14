hamburger icon
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Specifications

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid starting price is Rs. 1,49,990 in India. Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 149 cc engine. Yamaha FZ X Hybrid mileage is 48 kmpl.
1.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Specs

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of FZ X Hybrid starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZ X Hybrid ...Read More

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
0
Best bike with best features
This is one of the best bike in this price range. The hybrid engine enhance its power the comfort of this bike is too good for long rides. Average is best as to ride in local.
By: Yash mandlik (Sept 24, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Variants & Price List

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .

1.5 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

