Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of FZ X Hybrid starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZ X Hybrid sits in the Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .
₹1.5 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
Popular Yamaha Bikes
