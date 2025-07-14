Launch Date: 14 Jul 2025
Category Average: 177.0 cc
FZ X Hybrid: 149.0 cc
Category Average: 14.86 ps
FZ X Hybrid: 12.4 ps
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is available in 1 variant - STD.
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in one colour options: Matte Titan.
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes body type.
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid rivals are Honda SP160, Honda Unicorn, Aprilia SR 175, Keeway SR125, Kawasaki W175, Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
|Max Power
|12.4 PS
|Body Type
|Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.3 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|149 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid
₹1.21 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
16 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
106 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
12.4 PS
Power
13.18 PS
Power
13.18 PS
Power
9.83 PS
Power
13 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
17.64 PS
Power
17 PS
Power
17.2 PS
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14.8 Nm
Torque
14.58 Nm
Torque
8.2 Nm
Torque
13.2 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
13.9 Nm
Torque
17 Nm
Torque
16 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Engine
149 cc
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
177 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
223 cc
Engine
160 cc
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Kerb Weight
135.2 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Length
2020 mm
Length
2061 mm
Length
2081 mm
Length
1890 mm
Length
2007 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
1980 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2017 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid boasts a 149 cc engine, generating a max power of 12.4 PS.
The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
