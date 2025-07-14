FZ X HybridPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid
JUST LAUNCHED

YAMAHA FZ X Hybrid

Launch Date: 14 Jul 2025

₹1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ X Hybrid Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 177.0 cc

FZ X Hybrid: 149.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 14.86 ps

FZ X Hybrid: 12.4 ps

View all FZ X Hybrid Specs and Features

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Latest Updates

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Price:

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Yamaha FZ X Hybrid colour options?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in one colour options: Matte Titan.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid rivals are Honda SP160, Honda Unicorn, Aprilia SR 175, Keeway SR125, Kawasaki W175, Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Alternatives

Honda SP160

1.21 - 1.28 Lakhs
FZ X HybridvsSP160

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
FZ X HybridvsUnicorn
UPCOMING

Aprilia SR 175

1.31 Lakhs
Keeway SR125

1.2 Lakhs
FZ X HybridvsSR125

Kawasaki W175

1.22 - 1.35 Lakhs
FZ X Hybridvs W175

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
FZ X HybridvsHunter 350

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Variants

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .
FZ X Hybrid STD₹1.5 Lakhs*
149 cc
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Single Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Images

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Colours

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Matte titan

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeStreet Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all FZ X Hybrid specs and features

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comparison with similar bikes

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid
Honda SP160
Honda Unicorn
Keeway SR125
Kawasaki W175
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Yamaha Aerox 155
QJ Motor SRC 250
Keeway SR 250
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.21 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
16 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
106 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
12.4 PS
Power
13.18 PS
Power
13.18 PS
Power
9.83 PS
Power
13 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
17.64 PS
Power
17 PS
Power
17.2 PS
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14.8 Nm
Torque
14.58 Nm
Torque
8.2 Nm
Torque
13.2 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
13.9 Nm
Torque
17 Nm
Torque
16 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Engine
149 cc
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
177 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
223 cc
Engine
160 cc
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Kerb Weight
135.2 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Length
2020 mm
Length
2061 mm
Length
2081 mm
Length
1890 mm
Length
2007 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
1980 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2017 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ambuj Automobile
No. 64, South Ganesh Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9811010760
Excellent Motors
H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818922508
Oswal-auto's
A-20, Gt Karnal Road, Opposite Hans Cinema, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9212007777
Pacee Automotives
S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9899456557
Prime Automation
C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9810035970
S P G Vehicles
D-216, Krishna Park, Khanpur, South Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9990866001
See All Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid EMI

STD
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*
STD
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2645.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Street Bikes
Street Bikes Under 2 Lakhs

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid FAQs

Which is the top variant of Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid boasts a 149 cc engine, generating a max power of 12.4 PS.

How many variants does the Yamaha FZ X Hybrid have, and what is the price range?

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

