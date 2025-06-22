hamburger icon
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid On Road Price in Valsad

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Front Right View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Rear Right View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Right View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Engine View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Front Tyre View
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Headlight View
1.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Valsad
FZ-S Fi Hybrid Price in

Valsad

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Valsad starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Variant Wise Price List in

Valsad
Fuel Type:
Transmission:
FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD

₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
149 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,800
RTO
11,584
Insurance
4,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Valsad)
1,60,510
EMI@3,450/mo
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid FAQs

The on-road price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Valsad is Rs. 1.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Valsad amount to Rs. 11,584, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in Valsad is Rs. 3,255.
The insurance charges for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Valsad are Rs. 4,126, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

