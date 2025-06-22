Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in South Tripura starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in South Tripura starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in South Tripura for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in South Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in South Tripura, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in South Tripura and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in South Tripura.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD
|₹ 1.61 Lakhs
