Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Shamli starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Shamli for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Shamli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Shamli, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Shamli and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Shamli.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs