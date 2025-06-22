Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in North Lakhimpur starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in North Lakhimpur starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in North Lakhimpur for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in North Lakhimpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in North Lakhimpur, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in North Lakhimpur and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in North Lakhimpur.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD
|₹ 1.61 Lakhs
