Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Nabha starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Nabha starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Nabha for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Nabha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Nabha, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Nabha and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Nabha.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD
|₹ 1.61 Lakhs
