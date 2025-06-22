Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Lower Subansiri starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Lower Subansiri starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Lower Subansiri for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Lower Subansiri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Lower Subansiri, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Lower Subansiri and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Lower Subansiri.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD
|₹ 1.61 Lakhs
