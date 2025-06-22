Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Karbi Anglong starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Karbi Anglong starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Karbi Anglong for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Karbi Anglong includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Karbi Anglong, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Karbi Anglong and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Karbi Anglong.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD
|₹ 1.61 Lakhs
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025