What is the on-road price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in Imphal? The on-road price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Imphal is Rs. 1.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in Imphal? The RTO charges for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD in Imphal amount to Rs. 11,584, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in Imphal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in Imphal is Rs. 3,255.