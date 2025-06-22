Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Hilsa starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Hilsa for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Hilsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Hilsa, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Hilsa and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Hilsa.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs