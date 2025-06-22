Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Faridkot starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Faridkot for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Faridkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Faridkot, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Faridkot and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Faridkot.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs