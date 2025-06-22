Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in East Khasi Hills starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in East Khasi Hills for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in East Khasi Hills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in East Khasi Hills, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in East Khasi Hills and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in East Khasi Hills.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs