Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Bastar starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Bastar for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Bastar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Bastar, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Bastar and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bastar.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs