Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Baksa starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Baksa for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Baksa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Baksa, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Baksa and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Baksa.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs